GOLD! Auböck wins European Championship title over 400 m crawl

First OSV European Championship title on the long course since 2008

Auböck had already distanced the competition by more than a second in the preliminary heat for his only competition in Serbia. In the final it was over four seconds. It is the first European Championship title in the long course for Austrian swimmers since 2008 (Markus Rogan and Mirna Jukic) and the second medal at this European Championship after silver for Simon Bucher in the 100 m dolphin.