Superior victory
GOLD! Auböck wins European Championship title over 400 m crawl
Felix Auböck has won the gold medal in the 400 m crawl at the European Swimming Championships in Belgrade!
The 2021 short course world champion celebrated his third medal at the European long course championships on Sunday and a successful Olympic form test on his favorite distance. For the first time, his European Championship success shone in gold. In 3:43.24 minutes, the superior winner set a new Austrian record.
"That makes me the most proud!"
"This European Championship gold medal means a lot to me. I've never won one before. I don't have that many medals yet and I really appreciate that. But the best thing of all is that I swam my best time. That's what makes me most proud," said Auböck.
First OSV European Championship title on the long course since 2008
Auböck had already distanced the competition by more than a second in the preliminary heat for his only competition in Serbia. In the final it was over four seconds. It is the first European Championship title in the long course for Austrian swimmers since 2008 (Markus Rogan and Mirna Jukic) and the second medal at this European Championship after silver for Simon Bucher in the 100 m dolphin.
Profile of Felix Auböck
Born: December 19, 1996 in Vienna
Height: 1.98 m
Club: Mödling Swimming Union
Greatest successes (all crawl):
Long course:
* Olympics: 4th 400 m 2021, 7th 800 m and 1,500 m 2021
* World Championships: 4th 400 m and 5th 200 m 2022, 5th 400 m, 6th 800 m
* European Championships: gold 400 m 2024, silver 400 m 2021, bronze 200 m 2022, 4th 400 m 2016, 2018 and 2022
Short track:
* WC: Gold 400 m 2021
* European Championships: 8th 200 m 2015
Other:
* "Big Ten" swimmer, "Freshman" of the US academic year 2016/17
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
