Two people injured by horses at church festival

This is probably not how two riders imagined the annual Labientschacher Kirchtag in Arnoldstein. A tradition here is the Kufenstechen, where fellow riders come together. This time, the event ended with two injuries. "Right at the start of the first riding round, a 29-year-old was thrown from his horse and crashed onto the tarmac," the police announced. The man suffered a laceration to the back of his head and wounds to his hip.