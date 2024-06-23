ÖVP will still need a new green enemy

Expansion of the Westbahn line

There are also other dates coming up soon that are important for Upper Austria: On July 1, the ground-breaking ceremony for the further four-track expansion of the Westbahn line will take place in Hörsching - on the list of visitors: Minister Gewessler and Provincial Councillor Achleitner. It will be interesting to see how the meeting goes in terms of atmosphere. "I differentiate between a person and their state function," Achleitner tries to be pragmatic in advance.