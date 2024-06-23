"Those eyes..."
Fuss over clip: Fans very worried about Timberlake
Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor earlier this week after driving under the influence. A one-off slip-up, or is there more to it? A video taken a few weeks before the incident at the concert in Las Vegas has fans worried.
"It's been a tough week," Justin Timberlake said on Friday night at his first performance in Chicago since his arrest earlier this week, thanking his fans for "still loving" him.
Video of Timberlake causes a stir
But was the drunken drive in Sag Harbor really just a slip-up, or has the singer been struggling with problems for some time? A video recorded around a month ago at Timberlake's concert in Las Vegas is now causing a stir among fans of the chart-topping singer.
The reason? Timberlake, who danced through the audience singing, looked quite exhausted in the clip, with bloodshot eyes and a completely blank stare.
As a result, numerous comments from concerned fans quickly gathered under the concert clip, which was not only shared on TikTok but also on X.
"Those eyes..."
"He looks pretty messed up. Get some help, bro," said one fan worriedly. Another could only agree, explaining: "He really doesn't look okay ..." And yet another speculated: "Those eyes ... either this guy hasn't slept for a week or he's starting the second round.
Several fans, on the other hand, poked fun at the pop star and declared that the video would probably "ruin his tour" - an allusion to what Timberlake is said to have told the young police officer who didn't recognize him when he was arrested.
Arrest after drunk driving
According to a police report, Timberlake allegedly ran a stop sign in the town of Sag Harbor, around 150 kilometers east of the metropolis of New York, at the beginning of the week and was then stopped by a patrol officer.
According to a court document, an officer said that Timberlake's breath smelled strongly of alcohol. The pop singer was also unsteady on his feet. He himself is said to have claimed that he had "only had one martini". According to the latest reports, it was a "Vesper Martini" cocktail, which contains vodka, gin and Lillet as well as a martini.
"Mug Shot" went viral
After a night at the police station, the superstar was released after a court appearance. The so-called "mug shot" published by the police, the police photo of the world star looking seriously into the camera while in custody, went viral on the internet.
Timberlake, who is considered one of the most famous pop stars of our time, is now facing another court date at the end of July. His lawyer has announced his intention to take "vigorous" action against the allegations.
The 43-year-old is currently on tour with a new album. The multiple Grammy winner ("Cry Me a River", "What Goes Around... Comes Around") will also be performing in Europe from July. However, a concert in Vienna is not currently on the agenda.
