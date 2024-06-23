13 arrests
Fireworks on yacht set fire to forest on Hydra
The Greek authorities have arrested 13 crew members of a yacht as suspected arsonists. Despite constant warnings about the extreme risk of fire, they are said to have set off fireworks off the coast of the popular vacation island of Hydra on Saturday night to amuse the passengers. The sparks set fire to the island's only pine forest.
The perpetrators tried to extinguish the initial flames, but then called the fire department and made off. Passing boats had observed the incident and reported it to the authorities, Greek media reported, citing the coastguard.
Further charges to follow
Those arrested were to be brought to justice, according to the fire department, which also published a picture of the fire on the island on Facebook.
The mayor of the island was furious about the incident in a television interview. Regardless of the central authorities, the island community itself will also report those involved, he said. Meanwhile, the fire department was able to get the fire under control late on Saturday evening using helicopters.
Arsonists face imprisonment in Greece
The penalties for deliberate or negligent arson were significantly increased in Greece last year. In addition to fines in the five-figure range, even negligent arson can now result in prison sentences of up to ten years.
The risk of forest fires remains high in several regions of central Greece throughout the weekend, according to the Greek Civil Defense. However, according to a fire department spokesperson on Sunday morning, most of the fires have been brought under control.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
