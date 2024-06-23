Teenagers injured
Distracted: Couple crashes their moped into a car
A moment of inattention was the undoing of two teenagers in the Tyrolean lowlands on Saturday afternoon: a 15-year-old boy, who was accompanied by a girl (14), was riding his moped on a local road in Fieberbrunn (Kitzbühel district) when he crashed into a stationary car. The young couple suffered injuries.
The accident happened shortly after 4 pm. A 29-year-old local man was driving his car on the Schloßberg municipal road in the village of Fieberbrunn in the direction of Grünbichl when the two young people on the moped came towards him.
Teenager overlooked car
The car driver stopped due to the narrow road. According to the police, the 15-year-old moped driver was distracted - he must have completely overlooked the car and crashed head-on into the vehicle. The boy and the girl were thrown onto the hood and against the windscreen of the car as a result of the impact.
The 15-year-old was able to leave the hospital after outpatient treatment, while the 14-year-old was admitted as an inpatient.
Duo taken to hospital by ambulance
Both teenagers suffered injuries and were taken to St. Johann District Hospital by ambulance after receiving initial treatment at the scene of the accident. "The 15-year-old was able to leave the hospital after outpatient treatment, the 14-year-old was admitted as an inpatient", reported the police.
The driver of the car and his passenger were uninjured. Both the moped and the car were severely damaged.
