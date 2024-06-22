A colorful series of concerts in Schwarzenberg

She had chosen "women's songs" for her recital on Wednesday evening in the Angelika Kauffmann Saal, Christiane Karg explained to her audience in a foreword. Songs by Schubert, but above all by Robert Schumann, namely his songs based on poems by Mary Stuart and his cycle "Frauenliebe und -leben" were on the program, which Gerold Huber accompanied wonderfully on the piano. The latter cycle is musically rich in beauty and depth of feeling, but the text by Adelbert von Chamisso must provoke every modern woman. So are "women" no longer allowed to sing these songs today? Yes, she can, but with a certain irony, please.