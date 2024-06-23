“Sex movie” was released for lessons

A "sex film" shown in sex education lessons at an elementary school in the Mühlviertel region had - as reported - caused great outrage among parents. The teacher had also shown the nine to ten-year-old children - two classes were involved - condoms and explained why there are different flavors. According to the parents, some fourth-graders reacted very disturbed to the content. The Upper Austrian Education Directorate has now commented on the allegations, stating that the accusations against the teacher were "not taken seriously".