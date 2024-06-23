How our graduates did in the Matura exams

The results in the AHS tended to be slightly better than in the BHS. The biggest difference was in the subject German. In the AHS, 52.5 percent were able to celebrate a "very good" or "good". In the BHS it was "only" 44.7 percent. The failure rate in this subject was the lowest for both types of school - see also our graph above. This year's graduates are also likely to have been very well prepared for English. In no other subject were there so many A's in the written school-leaving examination.