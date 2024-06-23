Very positive results
How our graduates did in the Matura exams
6097 pupils took the school-leaving examination in Upper Austria this year and most of them were delighted with their very good grades. Most of them had problems in the "anxiety subject" mathematics, but even there the failure rate was extremely low.
No more school. No more school. Because it's a well-known fact, too much school makes you sick" - just like the Falco hit, the graduates in Upper Austria celebrate their school-leaving certificate. After they have also passed their oral Matura exams, they are finally "free". The "Krone" now also has the results of the written Matura in Upper Austria.
Most A's this year were in English
And one thing is immediately apparent: Once again this year, most students had problems in mathematics, although the failure rate was very low. In the "fear subject" of math, 43 students failed the written test at AHS (general secondary schools), while the figure for BHS (vocational secondary schools) was 2.2 percent - or 79 students. The majority of pupils were able to achieve a "satisfactory" in this subject.
The results in the AHS tended to be slightly better than in the BHS. The biggest difference was in the subject German. In the AHS, 52.5 percent were able to celebrate a "very good" or "good". In the BHS it was "only" 44.7 percent. The failure rate in this subject was the lowest for both types of school - see also our graph above. This year's graduates are also likely to have been very well prepared for English. In no other subject were there so many A's in the written school-leaving examination.
Great results achieved
"Upper Austria's school leavers have achieved great results. We are proud to be able to congratulate them on this important step on their educational path. We would also like to thank the teachers for their excellent work in preparing them for these exams," said a delighted Christine Haberlander (ÖVP), Upper Austrian Minister of Education. The "OÖ-Krone" joins in the congratulations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.