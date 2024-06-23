“Krone” brings the stars to Linz this summer

Children's program, culture and enjoyment as fixed starters

But that's not all, because there are five stages again this year: On the Radio OÖ Party Stage, Claudia Jung, Die Draufgänger, Rosanna Rocci and Sunnseitn, among others, will set off a firework display of hits. On the AK-Kulturbühne, Elli Bauer, David StockenreitNer, Chrissi Buchmasser and Eva Maria Marold & Band will provide laughs with their cabaret programs. And on the OÖ. Kultursommerbühne, KGW3 and BRUCKNERHOUSE will be performing. The Local Heroes stage presented by LAWOG will also be back - with Die Mollis and Concert for Anderl.