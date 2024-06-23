3 days, 5 stages
“Krone” brings the stars to Linz this summer
3 days, 5 stages - and lots of music! All the acts for the big party have now been confirmed: in addition to AUT of ORDA and Tim Bendzko, Münchner Freiheit and Claudia Jung are also coming to this year's "Krone" festival in Linz.
The excitement was great, now it's finally here: the complete line-up for the Linz "Krone" festival, which will take place from August 16 to 18 with free admission at the Urfahr market area. On Friday, the Austrian supergroup AUT of ORDA featuring Paul Pizzera, Christopher Seiler and Daniel Fellner, the German band Juli ("Geile Zeit", "Perfekte Welle"), the Upper Austrian songwriter AVEC, the band Erwin & Edwin and actress, model and singer Laura Bilgeri will rock the Sparkasse OÖ main stage.
No festival without a morning pint
On Saturday, superstar Tim Bendzko, the German singer-songwriter and new member of "The Voice of Germany" jury Kamrad, Münchner Freiheit, who guarantee a great atmosphere, Swiss musician Joya Marleen and the fantastic Bon Jovi tribute band New Jersey will follow.
And because there is no "Krone" festival without a morning pint, Zwirn, Die Edlseer and Die Südsteirer will really heat things up on the main stage on Sunday
Children's program, culture and enjoyment as fixed starters
But that's not all, because there are five stages again this year: On the Radio OÖ Party Stage, Claudia Jung, Die Draufgänger, Rosanna Rocci and Sunnseitn, among others, will set off a firework display of hits. On the AK-Kulturbühne, Elli Bauer, David StockenreitNer, Chrissi Buchmasser and Eva Maria Marold & Band will provide laughs with their cabaret programs. And on the OÖ. Kultursommerbühne, KGW3 and BRUCKNERHOUSE will be performing. The Local Heroes stage presented by LAWOG will also be back - with Die Mollis and Concert for Anderl.
By the way, there's plenty to experience in the Kuddelmuddel KidsArea, at the Genussland-Platzl and also in the Weinstraße - a great festival for young and old.
All information: www.kronefest.at
