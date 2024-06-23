Visitors are welcome!
Scotch whisky from the blue and yellow “Lowlands”
Roland Schauer distils high-quality single malt in Egelsee near Würmla in the district of Tulln out of passion and ardent love for the Highlands. The distiller has taken the "crown" into his cellar.
On a foggy, mystical autumn day in 1999, Roland Schauer and his friends Christian Friesenegger and Rainer Plamauer began their search for the perfect malt blend. This "Highlands and Islands" distillation experiment culminated in a tailor-made distillery with a technically sophisticated mash tun and customized pot still. The high-quality whisky from Würmla has since been crowned with gold medals, including at the "Destillata". "We distil our single malt with the utmost care," assures Roland Schauer.
The secret lies in the storage
What perfectly refines his "Egilse" in the heart of Lower Austria into the Scottish national drink: The storage in selected barrels and the storage system. "This gives our whisky its fine notes and excellent final taste," says the distiller from one of the small villages, of which there are several as an insider tip around Edinburgh.
Insider tip for visitors to the site in the Tulln district: the appropriate Scottish toast when tasting is "Slàinte mhath", which means "To your health!" The Celts referred to whiskey as the water of life. With this in mind, "three cheers", Roland!
