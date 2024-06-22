Ferry accident: guests had to spend the night on board

The ferry ran aground on the south coast of New Zealand shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday evening. The seafarers' union warned that the breakdown could have catastrophic consequences in bad weather. 47 people - eight truck drivers and 39 crew members - had to spend the night on board the stranded ferry. By Saturday morning, they had already been on the ship for almost 13 hours. The ferry was then evacuated at around 11 am.