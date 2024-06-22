Run aground
Ferry accident: guests had to spend the night on board
A ferry in New Zealand ran aground on Friday evening during a crossing between islands. The government described the incident as "very worrying". No one was injured.
The Interislander Aratere, operated by the state-owned company KiwiRail, ran aground near the town of Picton on the north coast of the South Island. According to Transport Minister Simeon Brown, a recently installed technical device on board is said to have failed, resulting in the ship losing its ability to steer. According to Brown, independent investigations have been launched.
The ferry ran aground on the south coast of New Zealand shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday evening. The seafarers' union warned that the breakdown could have catastrophic consequences in bad weather. 47 people - eight truck drivers and 39 crew members - had to spend the night on board the stranded ferry. By Saturday morning, they had already been on the ship for almost 13 hours. The ferry was then evacuated at around 11 am.
Government concerned about state of infrastructure
Transport Minister Brown said the government was "very disappointed" about the state of ferry maintenance when it took office. "What happened last night is incredibly worrying," Brown added.
Salvage plan and investigations
KiwiRail has been working with the Harbour Master, Maritime New Zealand and Port Marlborough New Zealand to develop a coordinated salvage plan. This includes the stabilization of the vessel after it has been lowered and its secure anchoring overnight.
Investigations are to clarify the cause of the technical defect and identify possible consequences for the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
