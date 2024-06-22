If it’s only up to Max, Austria has no chance!

That shot hit home - didn't it, Dr. Helmut Marko? "Well, I'm not necessarily an expert, and Max knows his way around soccer. He knows players and coaches whose names I can't even pronounce," smiles the motorsport boss from Styria. "But of course there's also a lot of patriotism involved with Max. Even if he already has a lot of red-white-red blood in his veins, but that only applies to Formula 1," the "Doctor" knows and therefore says: "Football moves people, everyone talks about it, and for us Austrians it also boosts our self-esteem. I say Austria will win 1:0 on Tuesday. Even if Max doesn't think we have a chance, I think that underdogs are always stronger in games like this."