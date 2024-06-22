Verstappen's forecast
If it’s only up to Max, Austria has no chance!
King soccer moves the sporting world - and the Formula 1 circus is no exception. If Max Verstappen has his way, Austria has no chance against the Netherlands.
The "Krone" reports from Barcelona
In the motorhomes in Barcelona, the big EURO spectacle in Germany is being eagerly discussed. This is also the case in the Austrian Red Bull Racing team, where Max Verstappen, a Dutchman who is well versed in many sports, is under contract. Austria versus Holland on Tuesday in Berlin's Olympiastadion - it's all about who makes it to the round of 16, Max? "There's no debate, Holland will win 2:0," says the three-time world champion and adds when asked which is more likely, Holland beating Austria or him winning the Spanish Grand Prix. "The probability is pretty much the same!"
That shot hit home - didn't it, Dr. Helmut Marko? "Well, I'm not necessarily an expert, and Max knows his way around soccer. He knows players and coaches whose names I can't even pronounce," smiles the motorsport boss from Styria. "But of course there's also a lot of patriotism involved with Max. Even if he already has a lot of red-white-red blood in his veins, but that only applies to Formula 1," the "Doctor" knows and therefore says: "Football moves people, everyone talks about it, and for us Austrians it also boosts our self-esteem. I say Austria will win 1:0 on Tuesday. Even if Max doesn't think we have a chance, I think that underdogs are always stronger in games like this."
Back to Verstappen's confidence for his fourth victory at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona. Is the optimism justified, Dr. Marko? "We've recently been on tracks where driving over the kerbs has played a significant role. We were aware that this was our shortcoming. The next three traditional classic race tracks will show whether we can return to our former strength. Certainly not with the superiority of the last two years, but the RB 20, the engine and the driver Max Verstappen already make us the favorites. Or let's put it this way: a very hot and highly dangerous co-favorite," says the lawyer.
McLaren first opponent
Who would make life most difficult for the "bulls" on the track near the Catalan metropolis makes the head of motorsport a little thoughtful. "After Monaco I would have said Ferrari, but after Canada I think it will probably be McLaren. They have a very, very strong duo in Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris." And what about Mercedes? "We've seen a flare-up there before, we'll have to wait and see if they can keep it up over two or three races," puzzles the "Doctor" for the time being ...
