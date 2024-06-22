Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Verstappen's forecast

If it’s only up to Max, Austria has no chance!

Nachrichten
22.06.2024 06:57

King soccer moves the sporting world - and the Formula 1 circus is no exception. If Max Verstappen has his way, Austria has no chance against the Netherlands.

comment0 Kommentare

The "Krone" reports from Barcelona

In the motorhomes in Barcelona, the big EURO spectacle in Germany is being eagerly discussed. This is also the case in the Austrian Red Bull Racing team, where Max Verstappen, a Dutchman who is well versed in many sports, is under contract. Austria versus Holland on Tuesday in Berlin's Olympiastadion - it's all about who makes it to the round of 16, Max? "There's no debate, Holland will win 2:0," says the three-time world champion and adds when asked which is more likely, Holland beating Austria or him winning the Spanish Grand Prix. "The probability is pretty much the same!"

That shot hit home - didn't it, Dr. Helmut Marko? "Well, I'm not necessarily an expert, and Max knows his way around soccer. He knows players and coaches whose names I can't even pronounce," smiles the motorsport boss from Styria. "But of course there's also a lot of patriotism involved with Max. Even if he already has a lot of red-white-red blood in his veins, but that only applies to Formula 1," the "Doctor" knows and therefore says: "Football moves people, everyone talks about it, and for us Austrians it also boosts our self-esteem. I say Austria will win 1:0 on Tuesday. Even if Max doesn't think we have a chance, I think that underdogs are always stronger in games like this."

Helmut Marko (Bild: Getty Images/CLIVE ROSE)
Helmut Marko
(Bild: Getty Images/CLIVE ROSE)

Back to Verstappen's confidence for his fourth victory at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona. Is the optimism justified, Dr. Marko? "We've recently been on tracks where driving over the kerbs has played a significant role. We were aware that this was our shortcoming. The next three traditional classic race tracks will show whether we can return to our former strength. Certainly not with the superiority of the last two years, but the RB 20, the engine and the driver Max Verstappen already make us the favorites. Or let's put it this way: a very hot and highly dangerous co-favorite," says the lawyer.

McLaren first opponent
Who would make life most difficult for the "bulls" on the track near the Catalan metropolis makes the head of motorsport a little thoughtful. "After Monaco I would have said Ferrari, but after Canada I think it will probably be McLaren. They have a very, very strong duo in Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris." And what about Mercedes? "We've seen a flare-up there before, we'll have to wait and see if they can keep it up over two or three races," puzzles the "Doctor" for the time being ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Richard Köck
Richard Köck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf