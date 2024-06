Cross-border hiking as a sign of peace

"We want to set an example for peace together," says Globasnitz mayor Bernard Sadovnik. There used to be fighting on the border with Slovenia, where there was also a smuggling route. In the spirit of peace, the three Geopark Karawanken communities of Globasnitz, Bad Eisenkappel and Črna na Koroškem (Slovenia) are now inviting people to take part in a hike. The trail leads from the Luschaalm in Eisenkappel via the Friedenskirche to the Topitza.