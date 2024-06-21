Heat pump pays off financially after ten years

There were initially no calculations for houses built before 1980. E.ON assumes that the heat pump will pay for itself somewhat later in these cases. According to Professor and study author Dirk Müller, the latter have a service life of at least twelve years. However, this does not mean that the appliances are broken after this time, but rather that they may need to be repaired or parts replaced. The study only took into account branded appliances for which spare parts will probably still be available in the future.