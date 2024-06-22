AK survey shows
Childcare in summer often an expensive pleasure
According to a survey by the Tyrolean Chamber of Labor (AK), one in six children is left without suitable childcare during the summer vacations. Financial pressure and a lack of time pose major challenges for parents.
The long-awaited summer vacation is just around the corner. This means a lot of free time for pupils. Parents, on the other hand, often have to dig deep into their pockets to find suitable childcare for their children during the summer. The fact that this is a major challenge for many is also reflected in the latest AK school costs study.
There, 35% of parents stated that it was quite or very difficult to find a suitable offer for all their children. The positive side: 53% did not find this difficult. "Households that are financially disadvantaged (55%) find it particularly difficult to find an offer that is affordable," according to AK Tirol. More than half of the participating families feel that this is very time-consuming.
AK Tirol looks after the concerns and needs of working families. It is the task of the public sector to ensure that improvements are made, and as quickly as possible.
AK-Präsident Erwin Zangerl
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
Digging deep into your pockets for summer childcare
Paid services often have an impact on the budget. Parents stated that the costs per child in summer amounted to 238 euros. There is also the time commitment: 65% of respondents stated that they use their vacation or time credits for childcare. After all, around two thirds can count on help from grandma and grandpa.
"AK Tirol takes care of the worries and needs of working families. It is the task of the public sector to ensure improvements and to do so as quickly as possible," explains AK President Erwin Zangerl, who also calls for politicians to expand childcare in the summer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.