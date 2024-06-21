Every 3rd case fatal
Japan: Warning about “flesh-eating” bacteria
In Japan, a sharp rise in infections with a "flesh-eating" bacterium that causes streptococcus-induced toxic shock syndrome (STSS) was reported in the first half of the year. To date, more than 1000 cases have been registered. This is the highest figure since statistics began in 1999.
"The bacteria look like a row of round mushrooms," explained Yukihiro Kaneko from Osaka Metropolitan University on Thursday. There are two main forms of infection. "The most common is a type of throat disease called pharyngitis, which occurs mainly in children. Then there is the fulminant (severe, sudden) form of the disease," which is fatal for a third of patients, said the doctor.
An increase in both forms is currently being observed, but "the fulminant form", STSS, which can lead to death within 48 hours, is particularly serious, says Kaneko. More than 77 people had died from it in Japan alone by June 2. Thailand has therefore even issued a travel warning for Japan.
Expert sees a global problem
In severe cases, the widespread pathogens (streptococci), which are transmitted by droplet infection, cause "flesh-eating" necrotizing fasciitis. Expert Kaneko also warned that this is a global problem. "This infection is widespread worldwide, especially in the UK." Japan is just a little later, according to the medical expert.
What is streptococcus?
Streptococci are a type of bacteria that mainly infect mucous membranes. They can cause various diseases. Many types of streptococcus are harmless to healthy adults or cause relatively harmless illnesses such as pharyngitis or scarlet fever. However, some strains can also cause dangerous - in the worst case even fatal - illnesses and complications.
Ken Kikuchi, an expert in infectiology at Tokyo Women's Medical University, explained in an interview with the newspaper "The Japan Times" that he fears there could be up to 2,500 infections in Japan alone this year. It is not yet known exactly why this syndrome is currently occurring more frequently there.
After-effects of the coronavirus pandemic?
"It is probably the case that our immune system has had to deal with fewer streptococci over the past three or four years due to the Covid pandemic, social distancing, masks and increased hygiene measures and is therefore somewhat more susceptible," speculates Siegbert Rieg, Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the Department of Internal Medicine II at the Freiburg University Medical Center.
According to experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services, it is unclear how almost half of those infected actually contracted the disease. The sharp rise in STSS cases in Japan - which are at a record high, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health - at this time is also unclear.
Also known as "tampon disease"
In 2022 and 2023, Europe, North America and Australia had also seen an increase in infections with type A streptococcus, which can cause STSS. The syndrome is also known colloquially as tampon sickness, as the majority of cases occur in connection with the use of tampons during menstruation.
Case numbers also rising in Europe
The number of cases also appears to be rising in Europe. In December 2022, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden and the UK reported an increase in infections with invasive type A streptococcus to the World Health Organization (WHO). Children under the age of ten were the most affected.
