Graz police pull drugged driver out of traffic

At around 10 p.m. on Thursday, a plainclothes patrol from Graz Traffic Inspectorate 2 noticed a moped near Volksgarten. The rider was riding on the footpath and cycle path without lights and without a license plate. During the check, the officers discovered that the 19-year-old was neither in possession of a driving license nor a registration for the moped. In addition, several serious defects were found on the motorcycle.