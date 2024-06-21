Vorteilswelt
Bleeding to death before crash

Body in the back seat: woman stabbed to death before accident

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 13:41

Police in Germany have made progress in the investigation into the mysterious discovery of a body in the back seat of a car involved in an accident. The woman who was found dead had been stabbed and died from her high blood loss, said a spokesman for the Rottweiler public prosecutor's office

Her husband, who was separated, is said to have been driving the car on the A81 when he left the road at high speed in the Rottweil district and crashed into the central crash barrier. Officers then made the gruesome discovery in the back seat: the driver's dead wife.

Police: "We are investigating everything that can be investigated"
"We now know how the woman died," said the spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office. "But we can't yet say where it happened. That's why we're investigating everything we can."

Couple have two children together
An arrest warrant for manslaughter has been issued for the husband, who lives in Calw. The 36-year-old has been in custody since Thursday. According to the public prosecutor's office, his wife had last lived in the Tuttlingen district. According to this information, the couple came from Eastern Europe, they lived separately and they had two children together. "We know there was a relationship and that is probably where the motive lies," the spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office continued.

Suspect injured himself before the accident
The man was taken to hospital after the accident with life-threatening injuries. Investigators assume that he inflicted the injuries himself.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

