Styrians expect hailstorms after heat record

Storms move as far as Graz

"The thunderstorm cells will move to the east and south during the night", Templin continues. Graz could also be hit during the night. The whole of Styria is therefore likely to start the weekend with a cooler spell, with Upper Styria in particular remaining slightly unsettled. On the plus side, the Saharan dust that has settled in the air over the last few days will also clear.