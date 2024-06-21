35 degrees in Ennstal
Styrians expect hailstorms after heat record
The whole of Styria is slipping into its swimming trunks: with up to 35 degrees, the warmest day of the year awaits us on Friday. But the heat that has built up over the week is likely to lead to heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon. The Enns Valley in particular is threatened by hail after a heat record.
In Styria on Friday, it's time to get out into the sun and into your swimming trunks! With highs of up to 35 degrees, Styrians can expect "the warmest day of the year", says Martin Templin, meteorologist at Ubimet. The temperature records are expected in southern Styria and the Enns Valley.
It is the finale of an extremely hot week: after a very cold start to the summer, temperatures above 30 degrees have been measured several times in the last few days. It was 31.4 degrees in Kindberg on Tuesday, an impressive 33.9 degrees in Graz on Wednesday and 31.5 degrees in Hieflau on Thursday.
But the hot spell is likely to come to an abrupt end soon. There is a "risk of heavy thunderstorms" in Upper Styria on Friday afternoon, says Templin. Squalls and hail are to be expected. It will be particularly dangerous in Ausseerland and Ennstal.
Storms move as far as Graz
"The thunderstorm cells will move to the east and south during the night", Templin continues. Graz could also be hit during the night. The whole of Styria is therefore likely to start the weekend with a cooler spell, with Upper Styria in particular remaining slightly unsettled. On the plus side, the Saharan dust that has settled in the air over the last few days will also clear.
"On Saturday, temperatures will be between 23 and 28 degrees, on Sunday between 22 and 28 degrees," says Templin, "and it will be similar at the beginning of the week." However, a little more sunshine is expected from Monday. Styrians are currently still enjoying it by the lake with a cold drink in their hand. Even if it could be the calm before the storm.
