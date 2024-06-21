Kitzbühel mountain railways
Full focus on summer after record turnover
The Kitzbühel cable cars achieved a turnover of over 60 million euros in 2022/23 Bike offers in summer are increasingly becoming the focus of those responsible. The ground-breaking ceremony for a new staff building took place on Thursday, while further investments are being made in snow safety on the Streif and a new ÖSV training course.
A winter with little snow, inflation, the coronavirus pandemic that has not yet been fully overcome: the 2022/23 financial year was actually not under a good star for Kitzbühel Bergbahnen. And yet those responsible were able to report positive news yesterday: "We broke the 60 million euro mark for the first time with our operating performance," said CEO Anton Bodner. Despite increased expenses, the mountain lifts made a profit of 1.4 million euros again after two loss-making coronavirus years.
We set a new sales record for season and day tickets.
Vorstandsvorsitzender Anton Bodner
Bodner also sums up the 23/24 winter season positively despite the poor snow conditions from February: "We set a new sales record for season and day tickets." However, fewer multi-day passes for ski holidaymakers were sold.
Making the most of the cycling trend
29 million euros were available to the mountain railroads for investments in 2022/23. This included the construction of two new 6-seater chairlifts. 1.5 million was also invested in expanding the cycling infrastructure on the mountain. Because while the aim is to maintain the winter level, the aim is to attract more summer guests. And cycling is booming: "There are 15 million mountain bikers in Germany - and only eight million skiers," calculates board member Christian Wörister.
We are convinced that exercise at altitude has a future. That is why we are focusing on the cycling trend - without neglecting hiking.
Anton Bodner, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Bergbahnen Kitzbühel
The offer is aimed at everyone - "including families, children and e-bikers". The next step will be the ten-kilometre, family-friendly "Kirchberg Trail".
Ground-breaking ceremony for new staff and office building
The current major project is the construction of the new staff and office building. The ground-breaking ceremony took place yesterday. Still in the planning and tendering phase are the reinforcement of the snowmaking system for the Streif, a new parking garage with hotel at the Fleckalmbahn, a new task for the mountain station of the old Fleckalmbahn and the construction of the Sonnenrast reservoir. And: a new permanent training course is to be built on the Resterhöhe at Pass Thurn in cooperation with the ÖSV.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.