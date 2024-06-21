Full focus on summer after record turnover

Ground-breaking ceremony for new staff and office building

The current major project is the construction of the new staff and office building. The ground-breaking ceremony took place yesterday. Still in the planning and tendering phase are the reinforcement of the snowmaking system for the Streif, a new parking garage with hotel at the Fleckalmbahn, a new task for the mountain station of the old Fleckalmbahn and the construction of the Sonnenrast reservoir. And: a new permanent training course is to be built on the Resterhöhe at Pass Thurn in cooperation with the ÖSV.