Shannen Doherty: She wants thousands from her ex
6Shannen Doherty is demanding that her ex Kurt Iswarienko pay her spousal support and legal fees for the divorce. Meanwhile, the actress accuses him of unfair and inappropriate behavior towards her.
The former "Charmed" actress filed the papers, obtained by Us Weekly, last week, demanding $15,343 in spousal support "retroactive to June 1, 2024" and $9100 in attorney's fees from her former partner.
"Have No Employment Prospects"
Doherty, who is battling stage-four breast cancer, also believes she is owed $11,800 for fees incurred "to obtain Kurt's complete answers" to her divorce papers.
The "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress has also claimed that her residual income from streaming the series "Charmed," in which she starred as Prue Halliwell between 1998 and 2001, will soon stop. From the beginning of July, the series will no longer be available to watch on the major streaming platforms.
"As a result of my recurring health problems, I have been largely unable to work and have no further employment prospects," Doherty said in the filing. She added: "Today, virtually all of the income I earn is residual income from the job I held prior to marriage."
Ex Iswarienko lives in luxury while Doherty fights for her life
"While I was unable to work and incurred exorbitant treatment costs not covered by insurance to undergo experimental treatments in hopes of prolonging my life, Kurt took the plane and spent thousands of dollars at spas, jewelry stores, Gucci and on flights for his 'agent' while claiming he didn't have enough money to support me," the actress wrote bitterly.
6In the last sentence, she sadly stated: "It is perfectly clear to me that Kurt is deliberately delaying the settlement in the hope that I will not survive the divorce proceedings." Shannen Doherty's lawyer, meanwhile, has suggested that Kurt's agent was a key reason for the divorce.
