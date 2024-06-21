New logo presented
Kitzbühel reinvents itself, but the chamois remains
The whole of Kitzbühel was given a new look "overnight". At a show on the construction site of the Hotel zur Tenne, a step into the future was celebrated.
There have been rumors in Kitzbühel for weeks. What are Kitzbühel Tourism's plans? What will happen to the over 50-year-old chamois? The secret was finally revealed on Thursday.
400 guests at an energetic show
Under the motto "From Tradition to Transition", more than 400 guests were treated to an energetic show in the construction site of the Hotel zur Tenne. With Arabella Kiesbauer as host, chairman Christian Harisch presented the new brand image.
The member businesses of Kitzbühel Tourismus as well as partners and tourism professionals played a special role in this. As part of the personal invitation, they received a piece of the puzzle in advance as an entrance ticket.
With the rebranding of the Kitzbühel brand, we are redefining the future of Alpine tourism. We want to stand out from the competition.
Christian Harisch, Obmann von Kitzbühel Tourismus
Bild: Kitzbühel Tourismus
Puzzle pieces resulted in a new logo
In the evening, the pieces of the puzzle were put together on a large board and gradually formed the new Kitzbühel logo - with a chamois. "This small gesture is more than just pure symbolism," emphasizes the Managing Director of Kitzbühel Tourismus, Viktoria Veider-Walser. "Kitzbühel and everything it stands for thrives on what our hoteliers, service providers and partners in the town make possible every day. Their passion for the Gamsstadt makes Kitzbühel what it is and our brand what it stands for."
"Pioneering role in destination marketing"
The new corporate design is reminiscent of a fashion brand and marks a paradigm shift. "Kitzbühel is the first destination ever to move away from the depiction of natural beauty. The new visual style with eye-catching, futuristic imagery clearly marks Kitzbühel's pioneering role in destination marketing," emphasize those responsible.
Rebranded overnight
During the event, the whole of Kitzbühel was rebranded almost overnight in a guerrilla campaign and now welcomes guests and locals with a new look.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
