The feeling of a little bit of Provence in Parndorf

Anita Lidy's love of lavender was awakened during a family vacation with her three children in Croatia. She wanted this vacation feeling at home in Parndorf too. "I wanted to bring this feast for the eyes with the explosion of color, the unique scent and the effect of lavender to us," she says. After a few bureaucratic hurdles, the first plants were allowed to move in in 2014. She and her partner Keek Faulwetter now have three hectares of lavender with two different varieties.