SCR Altach expands
New VIP club as an investment in the future
SCR Altach is hoping that the expansion of the VIP club will not only have a positive impact financially, but ultimately also in sporting terms. For the first time, the Bundesliga club is taking out a large loan for the expansion.
The diggers have started work at the Altach Cashpoint Arena. The new building behind the west stand, which will house the VIP club and the office as well as an improved matchday infrastructure, should be completed in a year's time. The costs amount to around 13 million euros, with the club itself contributing ten million. "We have had a clear plan for years as to how we want to proceed, what will be feasible and when," says managing director Christoph Längle.
For the first time in the club's history, the club - or rather the company - Altach is taking on a major debt risk. "The plan is designed so that we will have paid off the entire loan in 20 years," says the managing director. With the current project, the Rheindörfler at Schnabelholz will have invested almost 20 million euros from their own funds in infrastructure expansion - something other Bundesliga clubs can only dream of.
The plan is designed so that we will have paid off the entire loan in 20 years.
Christoph Längle, Geschäftsführer SCR Altach
The fact that Altach have always been in a good financial position is proven not least by the fact that there have never been any problems or even conditions when applying for a license. "The VIP club in particular is an investment in the future. The capacity in the VIP area will increase from 600 to 1000 people in the future. The soccer experience that we will then be able to offer will be unique. We've never experienced anything like it in Vorarlberg," enthuses Längle.
The Altach boss is also hoping for a sporting upturn: "In recent years, we've been on the brink twice. We have to prepare for the future. Almost all the other clubs are upgrading. We have to keep up with them - and we also have to succeed on a financial level," says Längle, setting the direction.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
