Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

SCR Altach expands

New VIP club as an investment in the future

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 18:40

SCR Altach is hoping that the expansion of the VIP club will not only have a positive impact financially, but ultimately also in sporting terms. For the first time, the Bundesliga club is taking out a large loan for the expansion.

comment0 Kommentare

The diggers have started work at the Altach Cashpoint Arena. The new building behind the west stand, which will house the VIP club and the office as well as an improved matchday infrastructure, should be completed in a year's time. The costs amount to around 13 million euros, with the club itself contributing ten million. "We have had a clear plan for years as to how we want to proceed, what will be feasible and when," says managing director Christoph Längle.

For the first time in the club's history, the club - or rather the company - Altach is taking on a major debt risk. "The plan is designed so that we will have paid off the entire loan in 20 years," says the managing director. With the current project, the Rheindörfler at Schnabelholz will have invested almost 20 million euros from their own funds in infrastructure expansion - something other Bundesliga clubs can only dream of.

Zitat Icon

The plan is designed so that we will have paid off the entire loan in 20 years.

Christoph Längle, Geschäftsführer SCR Altach

The fact that Altach have always been in a good financial position is proven not least by the fact that there have never been any problems or even conditions when applying for a license. "The VIP club in particular is an investment in the future. The capacity in the VIP area will increase from 600 to 1000 people in the future. The soccer experience that we will then be able to offer will be unique. We've never experienced anything like it in Vorarlberg," enthuses Längle.

The Altach boss is also hoping for a sporting upturn: "In recent years, we've been on the brink twice. We have to prepare for the future. Almost all the other clubs are upgrading. We have to keep up with them - and we also have to succeed on a financial level," says Längle, setting the direction.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elred Faisst
Elred Faisst
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf