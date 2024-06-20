New VIP club as an investment in the future

The fact that Altach have always been in a good financial position is proven not least by the fact that there have never been any problems or even conditions when applying for a license. "The VIP club in particular is an investment in the future. The capacity in the VIP area will increase from 600 to 1000 people in the future. The soccer experience that we will then be able to offer will be unique. We've never experienced anything like it in Vorarlberg," enthuses Längle.