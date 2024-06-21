The starting signal for Riverdays Graz is now given

A packed program until 30 June

It starts on June 21 at 6 pm with the stand-up paddling championship (downriver race). At the same time, the "Afterwork Raft" will also start for the first time, from which you can enjoy a unique view of the city. And soccer fans won't miss out either: the "Krone" will be a guest at Riverdays with the "Fanzone on tour": both the Austria vs. Poland match (6 pm) and the Netherlands vs. Poland match (9 pm) can be experienced as public viewing in the soap factory.