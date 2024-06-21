Vorteilswelt
June 21 to 30

The starting signal for Riverdays Graz is now given

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 05:59

The Mur is not only the lifeline of the people of Graz, but from June 21 it will once again be the venue for Riverdays. Countless sporting competitions for professionals as well as hands-on activities for interested amateurs are on the program until 30 June.

"Everything is in flux", the Greek philosopher Heraclitus once proclaimed, describing a world that is constantly evolving. But "Everything is in flux" could also be the motto of Riverdays in Graz - year after year, the event turns the Mur into a great world of experience and attracts sports enthusiasts and nature lovers to the water.

A packed program until 30 June
It starts on June 21 at 6 pm with the stand-up paddling championship (downriver race). At the same time, the "Afterwork Raft" will also start for the first time, from which you can enjoy a unique view of the city. And soccer fans won't miss out either: the "Krone" will be a guest at Riverdays with the "Fanzone on tour": both the Austria vs. Poland match (6 pm) and the Netherlands vs. Poland match (9 pm) can be experienced as public viewing in the soap factory.

Great evening atmosphere on the Mur
On 22 and 23 June, there will be a packed program along the Mur from 9 am. Numerous championship titles in stand-up paddling and kayaking will be awarded, while the Dragon Boat Cup and the athletes' party with Please Madam and Anna-Sophie will also take place on Saturday.

And on the following weekend (29 and 30 June) there will also be lots of great events and hands-on activities. All information about the program can be found here.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
