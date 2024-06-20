FPÖ and NEOS see “deep state” and “black box”

Blue "free economy"

The committee had also uncovered blue abuse of power. Although the party had always railed against the ÖVP's and SPÖ's "free riding", it had "done the same thing much more brutally". There are suspicions, for example, that party leader Herbert Kickl awarded contracts to his own advertising agency Ideenschmiede or its successor company during his time as Interior Minister and is said to have earned millions from this over the years.