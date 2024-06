Driver (48) flees after serious accident in Vienna

Driver surrendered a short time later

The car driver lost a license plate in the collision, which was recovered by the police a short time later. A manhunt was immediately launched for the driver. The 48-year-old only told a friend about the accident in Lower Austria (Leopoldsdorf). A short time later, he handed himself in to the police. A breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol level of 1.12 per mille. His driver's license was temporarily confiscated.