Bathing guest goes crazy
Outdoor pool rioter broke the nose of a bathing guest
A bather went completely crazy at the Laakirchen outdoor pool in Upper Austria on Tuesday. An initially harmless argument is said to have developed into a full-blown brawl in which the rioter broke a man's nose. When the pool attendant tried to calm the situation down, he also attacked him.
A broken nasal bone and a splintered bone in his hand were the sad results of a day of swimming at the Laakirchen outdoor pool. After a harmless argument between children, a supposed local resident allegedly went completely berserk.
Lifeguard attacked
The 34-year-old allegedly attacked another bather, punched him and broke his nose. He is said to have threatened a 13-year-old boy with beating his father and grandfather to death. When the lifeguard (31) tried to calm the situation down, the rioter also attacked him and chipped a bone in his hand.
Rioter arrested
The police officers called to help arrested the man, who is said to have behaved aggressively towards them beforehand. It was only in mid-May that a well-known 14-year-old attacked the pool attendant at the Perg outdoor pool. The Linz public prosecutor's office filed a criminal complaint against the teenager on suspicion of coercion and assault.
