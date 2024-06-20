Travel agencies fight their way out of the crisis

Prices have also "varied greatly this year, but have nevertheless risen". While vacation trips taken by Austrians at home and abroad had risen by up to 20 percent in 2023, the increase this year was 4 to 5 percent, estimates Kadanka. "That's roughly in line with general inflation." Personnel costs, energy prices and interest rates have risen the most. Travel has therefore also become more expensive. Austria was "a frontrunner in terms of inflation" in an international comparison of countries. "This has of course made the general conditions more difficult."