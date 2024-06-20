Resilient industry
Travel agencies fight their way out of the crisis
The coronavirus pandemic, the turmoil of war and high inflation have also taken their toll on the tourism industry. The situation is easing noticeably for travel agencies this year.
"Despite the very difficult corona years, the industry has come through the crisis quite well," summarizes Gregor Kadanka, travel agency spokesman for the Chamber of Commerce. The number of business licenses has fallen by around 7 percent in recent years. "But there is no question of travel agencies dying out."
There have been many mergers and consolidations. Small businesses have not found a successor here and there. "There have been no spectacular bankruptcies - the industry has shown itself to be very resilient."
Prices have also "varied greatly this year, but have nevertheless risen". While vacation trips taken by Austrians at home and abroad had risen by up to 20 percent in 2023, the increase this year was 4 to 5 percent, estimates Kadanka. "That's roughly in line with general inflation." Personnel costs, energy prices and interest rates have risen the most. Travel has therefore also become more expensive. Austria was "a frontrunner in terms of inflation" in an international comparison of countries. "This has of course made the general conditions more difficult."
Italy and Croatia popular, Albania booming
The most popular destinations for travel agency customers in beach tourism this year are Austria, Croatia and Italy. They are followed by Germany and Slovenia according to bookings. This year, short-haul holidaymakers are flying to Greece, Spain and Turkey, while long-haul travelers are heading for Thailand, the Maldives and the USA. Albania is (still) an insider tip.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
