Mysterious accident
2 seriously injured in head-on crash in the Innviertel region
Two cars in ruins, two people seriously injured. A horrific accident in Upper Austria kept a large contingent of emergency services on their toes on Wednesday evening. On a straight stretch of road, an Innviertel driver (59) suddenly crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into the car of a 37-year-old woman. It is unclear why ...
The road was dry and visibility was perfect. But it is still unclear why the 59-year-old from Raab suddenly drove his two-seater car into the oncoming lane. The crash happened early Wednesday evening at 5.25 p.m. on the Brünninger Landesstraße (L 1129) near the village of Niederleithen (municipality of Andorf).
The man driving towards Andorf veered onto the other side of the road with his car just as two cars were approaching. He crashed head-on into the rear of the two cars, which was being driven by a 37-year-old woman from Wernstein am Inn.
Both injured in hospital
Both drivers suffered extremely serious injuries in the accident and both vehicles were totaled. First aid was provided by Red Cross emergency services in or near the wreckage. The 37-year-old was taken to Ried Hospital and the 59-year-old was flown by rescue helicopter to Linz University Hospital.
Operation lasting several hours
The affected section of the L 1129 road was closed in both directions for the duration of the operation. Fire department traffic controllers diverted the traffic. After the police completed their investigations, the accident vehicles were removed and the road was cleaned by around 50 firefighters, who were on site with ten emergency vehicles, the road was reopened to all traffic at around 7.25 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.