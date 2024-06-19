Pentz fearless: “There’s a first time for everything”

Nevertheless, the goal-getter, who has recovered from muscle ligament damage, is Poland's outstanding personality. "We know that Lewandowski has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the last 15 years. He has brutal quality in the box and can score a goal with just about any part of his body," said Pentz. However, he is not too worried about that. "Because we haven't scored many goals recently." Four in five international matches this year. Pentz has kept one clean sheet in his seven ÖFB appearances so far - in March in the test in Slovakia (2:0).