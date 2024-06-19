Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Harvest has begun

The Kittseer delicacy is available at the apricot exchange

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 16:00

The Kittsee apricot is ripe! Buyers can order the fruit online. This is an innovation so that nobody has to go home without the orange stone fruit.

comment0 Kommentare

There are more than 35,000 apricot trees in Kittsee. Now the fruit is ripe. But once again, the weather has played havoc with the apricot growers. Alexander Roszuczky and Karin Darnai have 4,500 trees and 21 different varieties of the orange stone fruit on their organic farm. Only six varieties are bearing this year.

The main harvest starts next week. (Bild: Holl Reinhard)
The main harvest starts next week.
(Bild: Holl Reinhard)

"First the frost caught the blossom, then there were three days of continuous rain with more than 40 millimetres of precipitation," the Kittseer explain.

The best conditions for a fungus that is difficult to control with biological agents. Accordingly, there is little yield this year. Apricot exchange for interested customersDepending on the location of the trees, the Kittseer apricot trees have between zero and 50 percent of the regular harvest. That's why they've come up with something special for customers this year.

Via the homepage kittseer-marille.at, you can look up which producer has ripe fruit for sale in a so-called apricot exchange. "So that you don't drive here and there might not be any left at the stall on the main square," says Roszuczky.

Depending on the producer, apricots cost between 4.50 and 5 euros per kilo this year. The main harvest starts next week. Apricots will then be available until the end of June, perhaps the beginning of July.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Charlotte Barbara Titz
Charlotte Barbara Titz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf