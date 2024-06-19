Harvest has begun
The Kittseer delicacy is available at the apricot exchange
The Kittsee apricot is ripe! Buyers can order the fruit online. This is an innovation so that nobody has to go home without the orange stone fruit.
There are more than 35,000 apricot trees in Kittsee. Now the fruit is ripe. But once again, the weather has played havoc with the apricot growers. Alexander Roszuczky and Karin Darnai have 4,500 trees and 21 different varieties of the orange stone fruit on their organic farm. Only six varieties are bearing this year.
"First the frost caught the blossom, then there were three days of continuous rain with more than 40 millimetres of precipitation," the Kittseer explain.
The best conditions for a fungus that is difficult to control with biological agents. Accordingly, there is little yield this year. Apricot exchange for interested customersDepending on the location of the trees, the Kittseer apricot trees have between zero and 50 percent of the regular harvest. That's why they've come up with something special for customers this year.
Via the homepage kittseer-marille.at, you can look up which producer has ripe fruit for sale in a so-called apricot exchange. "So that you don't drive here and there might not be any left at the stall on the main square," says Roszuczky.
Depending on the producer, apricots cost between 4.50 and 5 euros per kilo this year. The main harvest starts next week. Apricots will then be available until the end of June, perhaps the beginning of July.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.