51-year-old missing: police ask for information

The 51-year-old was last seen on Monday at around 7:30 p.m. buying cigarettes not far from his home address in Friesach, in a pub in Hirt in the district of Sankt Veit an der Glan - after which he seems to have disappeared from the face of the earth. Despite all the efforts of the police to date, there is still no trace of him. As the investigators cannot rule out the possibility of an accident, they are now asking for help from the public.