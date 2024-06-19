Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Offense strengthened

Graz 99ers sign US crack with NHL experience

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 20:00

He comes from Alaska, has already scored in the NHL and last played in Germany. Expectations are high for the new addition to the Graz 99ers. This is the new man in attack.

comment0 Kommentare

The shopping spree of Philipp Pinter and Herbert Jerich continues! As the 99ers announced on Wednesday, Casey Bailey will strengthen the club's offense in the future. "He brings the scoring quality we were looking for. He has an enormous physical presence, but is particularly dangerous thanks to his hard, precise shot," says a delighted Pinter.

The 32-year-old Bailey has already traveled a lot in the ice hockey world. Born in Alaska, he first worked his way up to the US college league NCAA. Although he was not drafted in the NHL draft from there, he still signed for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the spring of 2015.

13 games for Maple Leafs and Senators
He played a total of 13 games in the NHL for the traditional club and the Ottawa Senators, scoring one goal. In 2018, Bailey moved to Europe, where he made his debut for Slovan Bratislava in the KHL.

Most recently, Bailey settled in the DEL, where he has scored 63 goals and 77 assists in 170 games for the Iserlohn Roosters and ERC Ingolstadt since the summer of 2020. Last year, he missed a large part of the basic round due to injury, but returned in the play-offs with two goals in seven games.

Leadership role and assertiveness
"I want to take on a leadership role in the team and pass on my experience to younger players. I also want to help the team score lots of goals. But I will also give my all to help the team not only in offense, but also in defense," says the 32-year-old Bailey about himself.

Zitat Icon

In terms of character, he's a super team player who can assert himself not only on the boards.

Philipp Pinter, Sportdirektor der 99ers

Pinter is hoping for a lot from his NHL-experienced man: "A super team player in terms of character, who can not only assert himself on the boards - but is also very strong in battles around the opponent's goal."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf