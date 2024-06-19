“Panic reaction” triggered a car chase

After a visit to a pub in Eugendorf, the woman got into a car while drunk. When police officers tried to check her, she sped off at 140 km/h in the direction of Henndorf: According to the criminal complaint, she repeatedly drove into the oncoming lane, almost causing several accidents. The chase later continued on the Westautobahn (A1) towards Salzburg in serpentine lines. After dangerous situations at the Lieferinger Tunnel, the mad dash ended at the Walserberg border crossing: there, the German police used a "stop stick" - also known as a "tire killer" or nail barrier - to stop the driver.