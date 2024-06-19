Prison sentence
“Panic reaction” triggered a car chase
With 1.9 per mille alcohol in her blood, a local driver (32) sped away from the police in mid-February, giving the officers a daring chase in Flachgau. She confessed in court. Because of her previous convictions, she must also serve four months.
Multiple counts of resisting law enforcement, multiple counts of endangering the physical safety of several motorists and attempted coercion: These were the accusations made by the public prosecutor at the trial in Salzburg Provincial Court on Wednesday, underlining the woman's "reckless driving" on that February 15, 2024.
After a visit to a pub in Eugendorf, the woman got into a car while drunk. When police officers tried to check her, she sped off at 140 km/h in the direction of Henndorf: According to the criminal complaint, she repeatedly drove into the oncoming lane, almost causing several accidents. The chase later continued on the Westautobahn (A1) towards Salzburg in serpentine lines. After dangerous situations at the Lieferinger Tunnel, the mad dash ended at the Walserberg border crossing: there, the German police used a "stop stick" - also known as a "tire killer" or nail barrier - to stop the driver.
The accused had an alcohol relapse
"It was a panic reaction. My client switched off her brain that day, so one thing led to another," explained Peter Macheiner (Jelinek law firm), the trial lawyer, and announced that the accused had confessed. The unemployed local woman with nine entries in her criminal record also spoke of a "relapse" she had that day. "There could have been serious injuries or deaths, are you aware of that?" the judge asked. The woman answered in the affirmative and concluded by saying "I'm very sorry".
Because of her previous convictions, some of which were relevant, the woman had relapsed, which is why she has now been sentenced to 4 out of 22 months in prison, with the remainder of the sentence being conditional. "In my opinion, this is a lenient sentence in view of her criminal record. You are in control of your own life," the judge said to the defendant. The verdict is not final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.