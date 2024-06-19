Sailor Thomas Zajac
Olympic hero demoted by the jury at the finish line
First across the finish line, but then only second - that's what happened to Thomas Zajac, 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in the Nacra17 at the 25th edition of the "Fiumanka" in the Gulf of Rijeka. There were 195 yachts at the start of the renowned regatta in Croatia, including the 24-metre Super Maxis for the first time.
And Zajac was right in the middle of it, or rather on top of it, as the helmsman of a multinational crew on the "EWOL Way of Life". "A very challenging race. We didn't sail perfectly at first, but got better and better as the race went on and occasionally found a little breeze. With some good tactical maneuvers, we managed to catch up with the leading Shockwave 3 less than half a mile before the finish line and distance them by just a few meters," said the athlete from the Burgenland Yacht Club.
The fact that first place was not to remain is "thanks" to a jury decision that imposed a time penalty on Zajac's crew for a breach of the priority rule. "It was difficult for us to understand - but in the spirit of sport, we accepted this decision. All in all, it was an absolute privilege for me to steer such a challenging yacht," says the 38-year-old, who will also be supporting the EWOL Sailing Team in the famous Rolex Middle Sea Race next October.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.