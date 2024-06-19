Olympic hero demoted by the jury at the finish line

And Zajac was right in the middle of it, or rather on top of it, as the helmsman of a multinational crew on the "EWOL Way of Life". "A very challenging race. We didn't sail perfectly at first, but got better and better as the race went on and occasionally found a little breeze. With some good tactical maneuvers, we managed to catch up with the leading Shockwave 3 less than half a mile before the finish line and distance them by just a few meters," said the athlete from the Burgenland Yacht Club.