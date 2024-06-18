Florian Gosch is the new Secretary General of the ÖOC

"The five rings have been with me since my youth"

After the Summer Games in Paris, which begin on July 26, Gosch and Mennel, who has been in office since June 2010 and whose contract runs until the end of June 2025, will prepare the transition until he takes office. "It is a great honor for me that the Presidium and Executive Board of the Austrian Olympic Committee have entrusted me with the office of Secretary General. The Olympic idea has shaped my entire sporting and professional career, and the five rings have been with me since my youth. It is therefore something very special for me to be able to take on this task," explained Gosch.