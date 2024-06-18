Justice Minister disappears, contempt reigns

According to "Krone" information, Gewessler obtained four statements from allegedly external lawyers in advance, on which she based her decision to proceed with the renaturation law. At least one of them, a Linz university professor, is close to the Greens: he was a member of the Green negotiating team under Zadic in 2019. Experts consider it questionable whether Gewessler can use these "expert opinions" to so easily dismiss the issue of "intentionality" in the accusation of abuse of office.