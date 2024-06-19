Giving up your own car is becoming fashionable

Where car sharing is primarily offered

Car sharing is already offered in more than 50 municipalities in Lower Austria. "There is particularly great potential at train stations, but also in the construction of new residential complexes: this is where it is usually included in the planning," says Schweninger. "When you consider that one shared car replaces almost 16 others - including the necessary parking spaces - it becomes clear what advantages this mobility offer has. And also that there is a lot of potential for the future in these services," says the expert. This is why private associations and municipalities are already getting involved and helping their fellow countrymen to be mobile at a lower cost.