Giving up your own car is becoming fashionable

The cost of owning a private car is rising - but people in rural areas in particular are dependent on cars. It is hardly surprising that the proportion of car sharing is soaring, especially in Lower Austria. Of course, this is primarily a financial issue - but not having a car can also mean "less stress".
"Car sharing is more widespread here than is often assumed," says Michael Schwendiger from Verkehrsclub Österreich (VCÖ), quoting a recent study: "On average, a car is only on the road for one hour a day, 23 hours it is purely a stationary vehicle."
Car sharing is already offered in more than 50 municipalities in Lower Austria. "There is particularly great potential at train stations, but also in the construction of new residential complexes: this is where it is usually included in the planning," says Schweninger. "When you consider that one shared car replaces almost 16 others - including the necessary parking spaces - it becomes clear what advantages this mobility offer has. And also that there is a lot of potential for the future in these services," says the expert. This is why private associations and municipalities are already getting involved and helping their fellow countrymen to be mobile at a lower cost.
The reasons are obvious: in addition to the advantage of having no fixed costs and the reduction of exhaust fumes, the majority of those surveyed also stated that they were spared nerve-wracking visits to the garage (repairs, but also tire changes, maintenance, etc.). And while car sharing is usually only a second car alternative in the city, in Lower Austria, for example, it is usually a replacement for a car of one's own.
Bea - Badener eCarSharing: Baden; BuddyCarsharing: Tulln an der Donau, Krems an der Donau, Langenlois; CarsharingPaudorf: Paudorf, E-CarsharingAllhartsberg: Allhartsberg, E-CarsharingEKO: Korneuburg, e-car sharingGmünd: Gmünd, e-car sharingMank: Mank, e-car sharingPöchlarn: Pöchlarn, e-car sharing: Sulz im Weinviertel, e-car sharingSchweiggers: Schweiggers, e-car sharingSt. Leonhard: St. Leonhard am Hornerwald, e-car sharingYspertal: Yspertal, e-car sharingZwettl: Zwettl. ECOmobil Thayaland: Vitis, Schwarzenau, Waidhofen an der Thaya, Groß-Siegharts, Raabs an der Thaya, Karlstein an der Thaya, Dobersberg; E-Gans-Mobil: Gänserndorf, E-Go Auersthal: Auersthal; EMIG: Großkrut; EMMA E-Carsharing: Seitenstetten; E-Mobil Teesdorf: Teesdorf; Ernstbrunner Stromgleiter: Ernstbrunn; Fahrvergnügen: Stockerau, Absdorf, Neulengbach; Garser Ecomobil: Gars am Kamp; LISA Weinviertel: Auersthal, Gänserndorf, Groß-Schweinbarth, Wolkersdorf; ÖBB Rail and Drive: Amstetten, Baden, Korneuburg, Krems an der Donau, Mistelbach, Tulln an der Donau, St. Pölten, St. Valentin, Tullnerfeld, Wiener Neustadt; ÖKI Wolkersdorf: Wolkersdorf; PiestingTaler ÖKOdrive: Markt Piesting, Waldegg, Pernitz; Poymobil: Poysdorf, SCar: Amstetten, Sharetoo Neunkirchen, Share: Zeiselmauer Wolfpassing, ThermeMobil; Katzelsdorf.
