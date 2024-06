New rector: Senate submits three proposals

Geologist Bernhard Fügenschuh (61), who is currently Vice-Rector for Teaching at the University of Innsbruck, is the top candidate. He was the Senate's favorite from the outset, it is said. In second place is economist Markus Walzl (49), also from the University of Innsbruck. The German moral theologian Jochen Sautermeister (49) came third. After lengthy discussions, the decision was made against physicist Hans-Peter Steinrück (65).