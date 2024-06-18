Vorteilswelt
Stephan Pensold

Styrian coffee pioneer celebrates anniversary

Nachrichten
18.06.2024 17:00

Stephan Pensold brought the concept of coffee shops to Styria. Today, his barista's chain sells an impressive ten million cups of coffee a year.

comment0 Kommentare

Today, you can see them on what feels like every street corner, especially in the city center of Graz - it all started on Franziskanerplatz. Stephan Pensold opened the first coffee shop in Styria there in July 2003. "I used to work on a cruise ship, got to know this concept in Helsinki and Stockholm and was impressed. Then I thought to myself that it should also work in Graz." He spent almost two years fine-tuning the concept before opening the first Barista's branch.

An impressive ten million cups of coffee are sold in the seven Barista's branches every year. (Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
An impressive ten million cups of coffee are sold in the seven Barista's branches every year.
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)

30 employees in seven branches
"We also brought the chai latte to Austria back then and were the first to have bagels in our range. They are produced exclusively for us in a bakery in Stainz." In any case, the 46-year-old must have hit the mark with the Styrians.

There are now 30 employees working in seven branches - three of which Pensold runs himself, while he has franchisees for the others. "I can't be everywhere at once. When I have partners who are responsible themselves and have invested money, it's a completely different way of working - everyone is wholeheartedly involved."

Zitat Icon

Robusta coffee, which contains twice as much caffeine as Arabica, is currently in vogue. And 40 percent of our customers already order plant-based milk.

Stephan Pensold, Barista‘s

He knows all his coffee producers personally, has been to every plantation, and the man from Graz makes sure to do something for the local population. In Colombia, the producer finances scholarships for indigenous women, while in El Salvador he supports a public school. "And we are proud of the fact that our partner companies do not employ migrant workers, but create jobs for the local population."

In terms of price, there are still more expensive suppliers, with a cappuccino at Barista's costing 3.90 euros. "Because we make our profit through volume." A proud ten million cups of coffee pass over the counter every year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Marcus Stoimaier
Marcus Stoimaier
