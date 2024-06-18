Styrian coffee pioneer celebrates anniversary

Today, you can see them on what feels like every street corner, especially in the city center of Graz - it all started on Franziskanerplatz. Stephan Pensold opened the first coffee shop in Styria there in July 2003. "I used to work on a cruise ship, got to know this concept in Helsinki and Stockholm and was impressed. Then I thought to myself that it should also work in Graz." He spent almost two years fine-tuning the concept before opening the first Barista's branch.