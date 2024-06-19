The future of ski resorts
Alpine Association alarmed: “Nature conservation comes up short”
The Austrian Alpine Association rejects the cable car and ski area program (TSSP) to be adopted by the Tyrolean state government: It favors economic interests.
The provincial government wants to adopt the new cable car and ski area program before the summer. The Alpine Association is now calling for precisely this not to be done: "Because the current version does not fulfill the claim of being a nature and climate-friendly future strategy for the orderly development of the Alpine region."
Alpine Association not alone in its criticism
New developments are formally excluded, but because expansion limits for existing ski areas are not clearly defined, the program favours economic interests and not environmental protection. "Glacier protection is also clearly neglected," says the Alpine Association's appeal, which has been joined by a number of nature conservation organizations.
As reported, the advisory committee of the province of Tyrol for spatial planning issues voted in favor of the amendment to the TSSP by a large majority last week. 15 statements were submitted.
Final expansion limits not legally compliant
The current program expires on 31 December 2024. The ban on new developments is to remain untouched - however, a complete halt to development, such as final expansion limits, is not constitutionally permissible, according to the state.
Strengthening the summer offer
The amendment focuses on strengthening the summer offer through existing facilities. Furthermore, the mobility aspect will be given greater consideration, for example by promoting public connections to valley stations or better networking of hiking, mountain and cycle paths.
