Soccer fever
(Castle) land of the mountains, land by the river …
In Eisenstadt, Güssing and Bad Sauerbrunn, hundreds of fans celebrated peaceful soccer festivals at public viewings. Unfortunately, the happy ending against France failed to materialize.
It just wasn't meant to be against the French, who beat the Austrian national team 1:0 in the first match of the EURO soccer tournament in Düsseldorf. Be that as it may, it was just one match - the next chance to pick up points and keep alive their hopes of advancing to the round of 16 comes on Friday. Their opponents will be the Poles from 6pm. Then it won't just be all eyes on the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, but also at the public viewing events in Eisenstadt, Güssing and Bad Sauerbrunn.
Fewer folding chairs so that everyone has room
Around 1200 fans gathered on the main square in the provincial capital on Monday, full of anticipation, to celebrate a peaceful festival in front of the Vidi-Wall. The colors red and white dominated the clothing sector, many faces were painted and flags were waved. The number of folding chairs had to be reduced in favor of standing room. "Otherwise we wouldn't have been able to accommodate everyone," said the city.
The crowd rose to their feet for the national anthem and joined in with the lyrics of our kickers. The mood fluctuated between hope and euphoria, even after Maximilian Wöber's own goal spoiled the game - before things calmed down until the final whistle. Nevertheless, there were two Austrian winners, who had discovered a raffle ticket under their chairs and won an original EURO ball worth 130 euros.
At Güssing Castle, too, the match was watched together instead of alone. Several hundred people came to the picturesque grounds, including pop singer Gerhard Tukovics, cultural summer director and cabaret artist Andreas Vitasek and primary physician Kurt Resetarits. Here, too, the hopeful mood soon gave way to fear and doubt. "Nothing is ruined yet. I'm confident for Friday against Poland," said Vitasek.
The most prominent fan in the Kurpark in Bad Sauerbrunn was SPÖ club boss Roland Fürst, who enjoyed a home game. From the 70th minute onwards, it seemed as if the audience was listening attentively to a classical music concert.
Free gel spray in Neusiedl am See
On Friday, the lido in Neusiedl am See will also be hosting public viewing. The planned kick-off on Monday had fallen through due to storm damage, but now the area can be entered. To celebrate the day, Mag. Job's Kreisapotheke is sponsoring insect repellent sprays for visitors, thus showing the red card to the mosquitoes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.