(Castle) land of the mountains, land by the river …

It just wasn't meant to be against the French, who beat the Austrian national team 1:0 in the first match of the EURO soccer tournament in Düsseldorf. Be that as it may, it was just one match - the next chance to pick up points and keep alive their hopes of advancing to the round of 16 comes on Friday. Their opponents will be the Poles from 6pm. Then it won't just be all eyes on the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, but also at the public viewing events in Eisenstadt, Güssing and Bad Sauerbrunn.