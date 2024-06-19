New attraction
Ebensee salt works opens its doors to salt fans
A visitor center with the "saltiest exhibition in Austria" has been built in front of the Ebensee salt works in recent months. Here you can find out everything about salt and the salt works. For the first time, private individuals can also visit guided tours of the plant - and there is an attractive photo point.
"Industrial culture is in vogue. The Ebensee site is now the only salt works in Austria to offer an insight into the industrial production of salt," explains Peter Untersperger, head of Salinen AG.
Until now, school classes from the region have only been able to take part in a tour of the salt works. Now the plant is opening its doors until August: for the first time, private individuals can experience the journey from brine to salt on a free tour of the plant (on selected dates).
Salt has been mined for 7000 years
The new visitor center in front of the salt works presents the "saltiest exhibition in Austria". Visitors can find out how salt is made from brine, learn about the variety of products and immerse themselves in the history of the Ebensee salt works. All of this is presented vividly and partly using multimedia technology.
Avisit will be remembered
An "I-love-salt" photo point is a cult attraction. There is even a "salt vending machine" where you can buy salt products. With these attractions, "we are responding to the public's growing interest in the company," says Untersperger.
The increased interest is also linked to the Capital of Culture. Salinen Austria AG - Chairman of the Supervisory Board is Hannes Androsch - is a partner in exhibitions and events, as we have reported.
Every year, four million cubic meters of brine are extracted at the Altaussee, Hallstatt and Bad Ischl sites, from which 1.2 million tons of salt are produced.
