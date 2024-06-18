Danger to health
Crazy weather: first cold and wet, now heat warning
Just in time for the summer solstice, the temperature is rising rapidly, even prompting the state of Carinthia to activate its "heat protection plan". But just a few days ago, no one was sweating in terms of the weather ...
So far, June has not necessarily shown its sunniest side - temperatures have even been a good one degree below the long-term average. But now summer is really getting going. So much so that the weather experts at GeoSphere have issued a heat warning for the next few days in Carinthia. For Friday and Saturday, they even warn of "severe heat stress".
Strain on the circulation
GeoSphere warns of "weakness, headaches, muscle cramps, confusion, dizziness, loss of consciousness, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea" as possible effects. This is why the state of Carinthia is now also reacting. "We are therefore dealing with a weather situation that places a not insignificant strain on the circulatory system," explains health officer Beate Prettner. "For this reason, we have activated the warning level for the Carinthia heat protection plan today, Tuesday."
Special care for the elderly and sick
There are now special recommendations and specific behavioural measures for around 900 facilities - especially retirement and nursing homes, hospitals, rescue organizations and childcare facilities are affected. The provincial councillor also asks elderly and chronically ill Carinthians to be careful: "Please be particularly careful if you have to take medication. Medication can affect your body temperature and electrolyte balance."
Tips for the heat
- Avoid direct sunlight and sealed areas
- Protect children from the sun
- Draw curtains, only open windows at night
- Avoid strenuous exertion
- Wear airy clothing and headgear
- Take a cool shower
- Do not eat heavy food
- Drink 2 to 3 liters of liquid, but no alcohol
Thunderstorms and Sahara dust
When the heat bubble from North Africa moves over Carinthia on Friday, it can also thunder. "As the air is very energetic, powerful thunderstorms are possible," warn the meteorologists at Ubimet, who expect the situation to ease over the weekend. A bizarre detail in passing: Saharan dust is even mitigating the situation at the moment because it reduces solar radiation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
