Captain Kevin De Bruyne had a similar view: "Our second half was better. We created chances, pushed them back and didn't concede much. We didn't play badly, we just didn't score. Of course, we now need to be more efficient in our second game." Openda, whose hand meant Lukaku's equalizer was disallowed, was also confident: "We won't be going up against Romania with a knife between our teeth. We know how to play well, as we did in qualifying (including a win and a draw against Austria). There's no pressure, we have the quality, the mentality and the confidence in our group. It will be good."