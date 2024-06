Creditors want money: Ukraine threatened with bankruptcy

Plagued by debt even before the war began

However, both sides are reportedly still far apart. Representatives of bondholders said that the government's proposal was "well above market expectations". The proposal could "cause significant damage to Ukraine's future investor base and its main goal of regaining access to the capital markets as soon as possible", they said. Ukraine was already a critically indebted country before the war began in 2022. According to official figures from Kiev, the national debt has doubled since the start of the war.