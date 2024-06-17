Czech birth opera as a great listening experience

In 1949, one of his operas was performed in the castle gardens for the first time. This gave rise to the "Smetanas Litomyšl" festival, which is celebrating the composer in a big way this year in its 66th year. All eight of his operas are on the program until 6 July, as well as concerts, a total of 51 programs. What usually takes place as open-air performances in the castle's arcaded courtyard had to be moved to the sports hall again this year. The castle is currently being restored and should be ready in time for 2025.