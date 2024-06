Avalanche causes one serious injury

One person was seriously injured in an avalanche in Kaprun, more precisely 150 meters below the Heinrich-Schwaiger-Haus (2802 meters).



The three Germans (two women and one man) were on the ascent towards Heinrich-Schwaiger-Haus (2802m). In the area of a gully, a small old snow slide came loose and caught the man, who was swept around 50 meters over partly rocky terrain.